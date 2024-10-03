Amari Cooper Makes Honest Admission About Trade Rumors

During the preseason training camp, rumors swirled around the NFL about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s status as analysts believed the NFC West squad could eventually deal the athlete as he was upset over the contract he was offered.

The Cleveland Browns were among the teams interested in the wide receiver, and many of those trade rumors involved swapping the 30-year-old athlete Amari Cooper for the younger Aiyuk.

Despite that deal never materializing, the rumors about how much longer Cooper will be staying with the team persist since the wide receiver did not sign a multi-year deal this offseason.

The newest rumor involves the Kansas City Chiefs making a deal for Cooper after the team lost one of its star athletes – Rashee Rice – to a knee injury last weekend.

For his part, Cooper is remaining professional about the rumors.

Analyst Justin Cooper shared on X a video of the wide receiver sharing his thoughts about the trade rumors as he made an honest admission that he is staying off of social media after having a subpar performance.

“I’m not aware of (the rumors),” Cooper said, adding, “Usually, if I don’t have a good game, I try to stay off of social media; that’s one thing that I’ve learned because I can be kind of sensitivity about the way I play. Being on social media would just heighten it.”

#Browns Amari Cooper on if he has seen the rumors about the #Chiefs being interested in trading for him. pic.twitter.com/vNqqL3Gk9J — Coop (@JJCoop25) October 3, 2024

Those rumors about Cooper being shipped to Kansas City aren’t the only ones being discussed via social media.

New rumors are making their rounds on the Internet after Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams requested a trade from his squad, and multiple insiders have reported that the AFC West team is listening to those offers.

NEXT:

Leroy Hoard Believes Defense Being Asked To Be 'Way Too Perfect'