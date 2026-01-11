An Interesting Free Agent WR Could Be On Browns’ Radar

With just 12 teams still in contention for a Super Bowl, the Cleveland Browns must start doing their due diligence on some impending free agents. Multiple players won’t return to their current teams, and now’s the time to evaluate who might be a good fit.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Mac Blank took to social media to share his thoughts on a potential WR1 candidate for this team.

He thinks Romeo Doubs might be a suitable target:

“Romeo Doubs is on my Browns FA wishlist,” Blank posted on X.

That makes perfect sense. Doubs has shown glimpses of the potential of being a true WR1, even serving as the Green Bay Packers’ primary pass catcher when Christian Watson and Jayden Reed were out.

Doubs isn’t a lock to return to Green Bay. He’s had some impasses with the team in the past, and he clearly believes he can lead his own team.

More than that, head coach Matt LaFleur might not even return after another epic collapse in the playoffs, leading the door wide open for a major shakeup. The Packers have a plethora of wide receivers, so retaining one might not be at the top of their priority list, given that they still need to address other positions.

And with rookie WR Matthew Golden dominating in the final game of the campaign, they might feel comfortable rolling with him and Christian Watson next season. That’s where the Browns should swoop right in.

Doubs struggled with drops earlier in his career, but he’s been much better in that regard this season. He posted career highs in targets (85), receptions (55), and receiving yards (724) while getting his second-most touchdowns in a season (6).

And even if he doesn’t turn out to be a true WR1, the Browns should still probably take one in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

They would be all set in the passing game with Doubs, a first-round WR, Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Malachi Corley, and TE Harold Fannin Jr.

