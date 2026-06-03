What Rams Thought Of Jared Verse Should Make Every Browns Fan Feel Better

The details of the Myles Garrett trade keep getting more interesting the more that people with inside knowledge speak about them, and SI’s Albert Breer dropped a piece of information that gives Browns fans a much clearer picture of how the negotiations actually unfolded and how Cleveland’s front office should be feeling about the return it received.

Breer joined 92.3 The Fan’s Afternoon Drive and revealed that the Rams viewed Jared Verse as a young Terrell Suggs.

“This has really been kind of a couple months long process. I think every Browns fan out there should know, the Rams tried to move heaven and earth not to have Jared Verse part of the deal. They viewed him as a young Terrell Suggs,” Breer said.

"This has really been kind of a couple months-long process. I think every Browns fans out there should know, the Rams tried to move heaven and earth not to have Jared Verse part of the deal. They viewed him as a young Terrell Suggs." 🚨 @AlbertBreer w/ @NickWilsonSays and… pic.twitter.com/vKpK2D1mba — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 2, 2026

For those who need a reminder of exactly who Terrell Suggs was, the numbers paint a vivid picture. Suggs played 17 NFL seasons, accumulating 139 sacks, 630 solo tackles, and 39 forced fumbles across 244 career games. He was a seven time Pro Bowl selection, earned All-Pro honors, won two Super Bowl championships with Baltimore, and claimed both the AP and PFWA Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2011 as well as AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003. He was the cornerstone of one of the most feared defenses in NFL history during his prime years with the Ravens, the kind of player that opposing offenses had to account for on every single snap from the moment he set foot on the field.

Verse is already 25 years old with two Pro Bowl selections, 12 career sacks, and the kind of motor and physicality that the Suggs comparison is built around.

For Browns fans still processing the departure of Garrett, the Suggs comparison attached to Verse should provide genuine comfort about the direction this defense is heading. Cleveland did not just collect draft picks. It acquired a young edge rusher that the team trading for Garrett valued so highly that they spent months trying to keep him on their roster.

The Browns got a great return in trading Garrett. The Suggs comparison is all the proof you need.

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Joe Thomas Said Something About Myles Garrett Trade Every Browns Fan Should Hear