Browns Land Top WR Prospect In Latest 2026 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns put themselves in a bit of an awkward position. Winning the final two games of the season was great for team morale, but probably not so much for what they needed.

They’re no longer in a position to take Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore. As such, they should probably pivot to address other areas of need. With that in mind, Jordan Reid of ESPN believes they will use their first of two first-round picks to add more firepower to their pass-catching corps.

In his latest article, he predicted the Browns would take Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson with the No. 6 pick:

“Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State,” Reid wrote. “Unless they want to package their two first-round picks to move up, the Browns won’t be able to pick a quarterback. But they do need pass catchers to join breakout rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Tyson is a creative route runner who can make catches outside the strike zone with his strong hands at the catch point. He’s also capable of making big plays after the catch. Durability will be the main thing to watch with Tyson during the predraft process, as he has been derailed by nagging injuries in each of the past two seasons, missing three games in 2025 because of a hamstring injury.”

Truth be told, this makes perfect sense. Tyson and Carnell Tate have gone back and forth as the best wide receiver prospects in this class for most of the year now, with Tyson getting a slight edge in most categories.

However, as he mentioned, durability might be too big a concern to ignore. And, since Tate seems to be a can’t-miss prospect as well, perhaps the Browns will err on the side of caution and roll with him if he’s still available by the time the Browns have to make their pick.

Others argue that the Browns might use their first pick on an offensive tackle, with players like Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa still up for grabs. That being said, as much as the team desperately needs to bolster the offensive line, they will probably have multiple opportunities to do so further down in the draft. This team has one of the worst wide receiver corps in the entire league.

And with Jerry Jeudy failing to step up and prove that he’s got what it takes to be a primary pass catcher, they might not be able to afford passing on players like Tyson or Tate in the top 10 if they’re still up for grabs when they’re on the clock at No. 6.

NEXT:

Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Head Coaching Hire