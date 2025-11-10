Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Monday, November 10, 2025
An Old Jimmy Haslam Quote Is Resurfacing

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get much going after the bye week. Despite being favored and facing a team that had just waved the white flag at the NFL trade deadline, they still found a new way to lose.

The Week 10 road loss to the New York Jets was the type of defeat that could cost a head coach his job. If anything, it could’ve been enough to part with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, whose unit gave up two return touchdowns.

With the season falling well short of expectations, an old quote by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is resurfacing.

“We have to win more than three games. 3-14 won’t cut it,” Haslam said this summer.

Now, with the team at 2-7, that statement may come to pass. The Browns have a somewhat forgiving remaining schedule, but after watching them lose to the lowly Jets, it’s become painfully evident that they can’t overlook any opponent.

Kevin Stefanski might be a very good coach, and he’s likely going to land on his feet and get another job as at least an offensive coordinator almost right away if the Browns fire him. That being said, it might be time for a change regardless.

It doesn’t make sense to keep doing the same things and hoping for different results. Even if the Browns win more than three games this season, they’re not likely to come close to making the playoffs.

Whether Haslam stands by his offseason statement would then remain to be seen.

