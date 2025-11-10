Overlooked Browns WR Earning Bigger Role On Offense

The Cleveland Browns need as much help as they can get on offense. Their passing game is pedestrian at best, and they don’t have that much talent at wide receiver.

That’s why it’s nice to see that they’re trying to shake things up and giving someone else a chance. As pointed out by insider Daniel Oyefusi, receiver Malachi Corley played a season-high 20 snaps in the Week 10 loss to the New York Jets.

That’s even with Cedric Tillman returning from injured reserve.

Browns snap counts vs. the Jets 🏈 Tillman returns to WR2 in first game back 🏈 Szn-high 20 snaps for Corley 🏈 Schwesinger plays every snap 2 weeks after high ankle sprain pic.twitter.com/hfXAo0qvUb — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 10, 2025

Corley failed to register a catch and logged one target. However, he did have two carries for 32 yards.

He’s drawn comparisons to players like Deebo Samuel in the sense that he can be a factor as a pass catcher or coming out of the backfield. Unfortunately, the Browns’ offense doesn’t feature the motion, deception or trickery that can make best use of that skill set.

The Browns don’t have that many options in the passing game right now. Jerry Jeudy finally had a touchdown catch in the loss, but he has failed to step up this season, and he may not have what it takes to be a primary wide receiver.

Tillman might be the most talented player in the group, but he struggles to stay healthy. Other than that, they don’t have a reliable option.

The Browns could continue to give Corley more chances to show what he’s got. It certainly can’t hurt to tweak things, and if the team isn’t likely to make the playoffs this season, they can at least discover some players to develop.

