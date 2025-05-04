Analyst Believes 1 Browns Undrafted Free Agent Could Make Roster

The Cleveland Browns did well in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, they entered the event with plenty of issues to address, and they failed to take care of all the positions they needed to revamp.

As a result, they dug deep into the undrafted free-agent market to add some serious firepower, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see at least one of those players make the final roster.

With that in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report raved about Pittsburgh Panthers safety Donovan McMillon, comparing him to Ronnie Hickman and predicting he will be in Northeast Ohio at the start of the season:

“The Cleveland Browns’ safety depth chart consists of Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman and Trey Dean III. Other defensive backs on the roster may bounce back and forth between corner and safety. Otherwise, undrafted free agent Donovan McMillon can make a serious run to become the squad’s fourth safety,” Sobleski wrote. “Two years ago, Hickman signed as an undrafted free agent and became the most pleasant surprise in Cleveland’s rookie class. McMillon could take a similar path, especially since he has the athletic profile and production to do so.”

McMillon is a little raw, but he’s coming off a solid season.

He piled up 115 tackles, eight passes defended, and one interception for the Panthers.

He started his collegiate career with the Florida Gators back in 2021, and he spent a couple of years in Gainesville before transferring to Pittsburgh.

He thrived right away with the Panthers, logging 105 tackles in his first campaign with the program and 220 tackles overall.

The Browns’ depth at safety is suspect, to say the least, so the door seems wide open for him to crack a spot on the 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound safety wowed scouts with his athleticism, and he ran a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash, so the physical tools are most definitely there.

It’s never about whether you’re a No. 1 pick or went undrafted; all that matters is what you do with the opportunity you’ve been given.

