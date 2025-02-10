Browns Nation

Monday, February 10, 2025
Analyst Believes 1 QB Could Keep Myles Garrett In Cleveland

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are trying to keep Myles Garrett in town.

The former No. 1 pick has let it be known that he wants no part of the team anymore.

While he loves the community and the fan base, the 29-year-old pass rusher also wants to play for a Super Bowl ring, and he doesn’t see that happening in Cleveland any time soon.

Nonetheless, Aaron Goldhammer believes the Browns could still go for a Hail Mary to keep him around.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Goldhammer believes that the Browns could sign Aaron Rodgers, which would convince Garrett to stay.

Goldhammer stated that getting a future Hall of Famer quarterback might be just enough to appease the superstar.

That would have made sense years ago, but this version of Rodgers might not be enough to get Garrett to change his stance on the team.

Granted, Rodgers would be a huge upgrade over whoever played quarterback for the Browns in 2024, even this version of him.

Additionally, he should perform better under Kevin Stefanski’s guidance than he did in New York, assuming the Browns address their struggling offensive line.

Still, even if Rodgers were to turn back the clock and return to his perennial MVP form, which seems like a big if at this point in his career, it might not be enough to make Garrett think that this team can win a Super Bowl.

Rodgers could and should be a candidate as the team’s bridge QB, but Garrett will still not likely want any part of that experiment.

