Ken Dorsey Has Landed A New Job

After making a surprising run to the 2023 postseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with their offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Cleveland appeared to go all-in on making the team’s offense feature Deshaun Watson, bringing in Ken Dorsey to become their next offensive coordinator.

That one-year experiment ended less than 24 hours after the Browns’ season finished when Cleveland announced Dorsey would not be back in 2025.

On Monday, Dorsey’s next home was revealed by NFL analyst Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reported that he will join the Dallas Cowboys for the 2025 season.

“The Cowboys are working to hire former Bills and Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, sources tell me and (NFL insider Ian Rapoport). Not done yet and the role is being finalized but Dorsey is expected to join Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff soon,” Garafolo said.

The #Cowboys are working to hire former #Bills and #Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Not done yet and the role is being finalized but Dorsey is expected to join Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff soon. pic.twitter.com/wtqBT2Gogu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 10, 2025

Dorsey implemented a pass-oriented scheme in Cleveland, a system that featured three- and four-receiver base sets.

The Browns were abysmal on offense during Watson’s seven games leading the team, a period that featured head coach Kevin Stefanski calling the plays.

Stefanski later turned the play-calling duties over to Dorsey, but the change did little to improve the team’s ability to score.

Dorsey’s offensive scheme resulted in the NFL’s worst scoring performance last season as the Browns finished the year scoring just over 15.2 points per contest.

The Browns also ranked among the league’s worst in offensive yards per game.

Cleveland elected to hire pass-game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees as the team’s next offensive coordinator, and Stefanski has already announced he will call plays to start the 2025 season.

