Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, May 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes 1 QB’s Decision Changed Everything For Browns’ Draft Plans

Analyst Believes 1 QB’s Decision Changed Everything For Browns’ Draft Plans

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Believes 1 QB’s Decision Changed Everything For Browns’ Draft Plans
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns took two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, neither of them might be a long-term solution for the position.

That’s why some wondered why they would take two of them after adding an additional first-round pick in a quarterback-rich draft next season.

On top of that, the Browns likely could’ve gotten a hometown kid if he had declared for the draft, and they might now have to pursue him next year.

At least, that’s how Dane Brugler feels.

Talking to NFL insider Dianna Russini, Brugler believes that Penn State QB Drew Allar would’ve probably been the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, but since he returned to college, it changed the entire landscape for the Browns.

Now, all the talk will be centered around Allar and Arch Manning, and the Browns will have just one year to figure out what to do with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Truth be told, this isn’t an ideal situation.

Granted, getting a potential starter with a fifth-round pick looked like a no-brainer, but using a third-round pick on a potential backup was a bit of a head-scratcher.

Getting an additional first-round pick in the Travis Hunter trade was a major haul, but even if they get Allar or anybody else next season, it now feels like they did a disservice with their latter selections in this year’s draft.

Even so, if they finally find their franchise quarterback, it will all be worth it, whether it’s this year or the next one.

NEXT:  Analyst Shuts Down Big Concern About Dillon Gabriel
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation