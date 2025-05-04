Analyst Believes 1 QB’s Decision Changed Everything For Browns’ Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns took two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, neither of them might be a long-term solution for the position.

That’s why some wondered why they would take two of them after adding an additional first-round pick in a quarterback-rich draft next season.

On top of that, the Browns likely could’ve gotten a hometown kid if he had declared for the draft, and they might now have to pursue him next year.

At least, that’s how Dane Brugler feels.

Talking to NFL insider Dianna Russini, Brugler believes that Penn State QB Drew Allar would’ve probably been the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, but since he returned to college, it changed the entire landscape for the Browns.

“If Drew Allar would have declared, he probably would have been the number two pick to his hometown Browns,” Brugler said. “But, he goes back to Penn State, and now we’ll be talking about him, we’ll be talking about Arch Manning. We’ll see what happens this year with the two rookies and all that, but the Browns next year going into that draft will be so pivotal for them and for all the jobs in that building.”

Now, all the talk will be centered around Allar and Arch Manning, and the Browns will have just one year to figure out what to do with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Truth be told, this isn’t an ideal situation.

Granted, getting a potential starter with a fifth-round pick looked like a no-brainer, but using a third-round pick on a potential backup was a bit of a head-scratcher.

Getting an additional first-round pick in the Travis Hunter trade was a major haul, but even if they get Allar or anybody else next season, it now feels like they did a disservice with their latter selections in this year’s draft.

Even so, if they finally find their franchise quarterback, it will all be worth it, whether it’s this year or the next one.

