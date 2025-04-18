Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, April 18, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes 1 RB Prospect Could Replace Nick Chubb

Analyst Believes 1 RB Prospect Could Replace Nick Chubb

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Believes 1 RB Prospect Could Replace Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season, and so far this offseason they have done little to combat that issue.

It’s looking like any new weapons that can help ensure the Browns don’t have a league-worst offense again next season will have to be added through the 2025 NFL Draft.

One area of major need is at running back, where longtime star Nick Chubb is no longer under contract, and with his possible departure comes a void that one draft analyst believes could be filled by an elite prospect who hasn’t been linked to the Browns at all in any notable mock drafts at No. 2 overall.

“If you could guarantee that Ashton Jeanty is Nick Chubb, would you take him?” Carman asked co-host Anthony Lima on their podcast, via 92.3 The Fan. “I would tell you right now, I would. I could turn around, hand the football off to Ashton Jeanty, and be able to run my way to wins in some solidarity with this football team. Guarantee me everything that Nick has done for this football team, I would absolutely sign up to take Ashton Jeanty right now.”

Obviously, there’s no way to guarantee this, and Chubb set an incredibly high bar, but the Browns need another game-changing running back in the worst way.

Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season for Boise State and is the consensus top running back in this class. However, almost everyone believes the Browns are leaning toward drafting edge rusher Abdul Carter or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at No. 2, meaning Jeanty would enter the equation only if they trade down.

The other option would be if Jeanty slides down the board and Cleveland makes a trade back into the first round for a shot to select him, but such a move would be more likely for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

It’s fun to speculate, but this team does need a running back in the worst way.

NEXT:  Analyst Says Rumored Browns Draft Prospect Is A 'Cyborg'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation