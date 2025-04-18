Analyst Believes 1 RB Prospect Could Replace Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season, and so far this offseason they have done little to combat that issue.

It’s looking like any new weapons that can help ensure the Browns don’t have a league-worst offense again next season will have to be added through the 2025 NFL Draft.

One area of major need is at running back, where longtime star Nick Chubb is no longer under contract, and with his possible departure comes a void that one draft analyst believes could be filled by an elite prospect who hasn’t been linked to the Browns at all in any notable mock drafts at No. 2 overall.

“If you could guarantee that Ashton Jeanty is Nick Chubb, would you take him?” Carman asked co-host Anthony Lima on their podcast, via 92.3 The Fan. “I would tell you right now, I would. I could turn around, hand the football off to Ashton Jeanty, and be able to run my way to wins in some solidarity with this football team. Guarantee me everything that Nick has done for this football team, I would absolutely sign up to take Ashton Jeanty right now.”

Obviously, there’s no way to guarantee this, and Chubb set an incredibly high bar, but the Browns need another game-changing running back in the worst way.

Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season for Boise State and is the consensus top running back in this class. However, almost everyone believes the Browns are leaning toward drafting edge rusher Abdul Carter or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at No. 2, meaning Jeanty would enter the equation only if they trade down.

The other option would be if Jeanty slides down the board and Cleveland makes a trade back into the first round for a shot to select him, but such a move would be more likely for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

It’s fun to speculate, but this team does need a running back in the worst way.

