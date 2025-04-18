Analyst Says Rumored Browns Draft Prospect Is A ‘Cyborg’

The jury is still out on who the Cleveland Browns are going to take with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

At this point in the process, there is usually at least one credible leak of who the top teams are pursuing, but the Browns have kept everything close to the vest.

When the draft order was announced, many believed this team would be a lock to take a quarterback, considering their struggles, but that conversation has shifted.

Travis Hunter is now the leader in the clubhouse, at least according to many analysts and fans, believing the team will go after one of the most athletic players in the draft.

Hunter could instantly boost the morale in the locker room, and he would be an infusion of talent and excitement on either side of the ball.

With all of this talk about the Browns being all-in on Hunter, analyst Daniel Jeremiah had an interesting way to describe him in a video shared by the team.

“This guy is a cyborg, like he is different,” Jeremiah said.

Being called a cyborg or a robot might feel like a diss or a dig at Hunter, but Jeremiah used this analogy to indicate that Hunter wasn’t sweating at the end of the workout he observed.

He was all business during this interaction, and Jeremiah was certainly impressed with his level of poise and calmness when working out in front of scouts and media members.

If Hunter can be that type of player in the NFL, any team in the league will want to get their hands on him, which is why Browns fans are so excited about the prospect of drafting him.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Isn't Buying Buzz About 1 Rumored QB Prospect