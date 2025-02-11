Analyst Believes 2 QB Prospects Can Turn Around The Browns

The Cleveland Browns are setting the stage for a major quarterback overhaul in 2025.

General manager Andrew Berry made it clear that changes are coming under center, while the team has already started fresh with a new offensive coaching staff following a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Armed with the second overall pick, Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have been busy scouting top talent, making appearances at both the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl.

NFL Analyst Nathan Zegura recently identified two standout quarterback prospects who could transform the Browns’ fortunes.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan Radio show, Zegura raved about Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

“I think that there are two quarterbacks in this draft, and fortunately, the Browns have the second pick who can both help turn this franchise around.” He added, “It’s easy to turn it around when you get the quarterback and you know, the Browns have, I think, an opportunity here, picking second, to get a very good one.”

Sanders emerges as a particularly intriguing prospect, drawing attention for his exceptional decision-making, pocket presence, and record-setting accuracy at the collegiate level.

What sets him apart is his remarkable composure – even behind a struggling offensive line, Sanders maintained his poise and leadership.

While his arm strength might not be elite, he’s proven his ability to thread passes into tight windows, suggesting he’s ready for the NFL challenge.

Cam Ward presents a different but equally compelling option.

His raw arm talent and versatility in the pocket have sparked comparisons to Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, particularly in how he moves and creates plays.

Ward’s natural abilities are evident, even if his playing style sometimes appears deceptively effortless.

With the second overall pick in hand, Zegura points to recent success stories of teams in similar positions – the Houston Texans struck gold with C.J. Stroud, while the Washington Commanders found their guy in Jayden Daniels.

For the Cleveland Browns, who desperately need a franchise quarterback, this draft position could be the turning point they’ve been waiting for.

