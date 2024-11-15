Analyst Believes 2025 QB Class Has A ‘Lot Of Question Marks’

With the Cleveland Browns currently tied for the third-worst record in the NFL, analysts are already looking ahead to next season as the AFC North franchise has narrow hopes of making the postseason this year.

Part of that forward-looking discussion is directed at the 2025 NFL Draft class thanks to the Browns owning their first-round selection for the first time since the 2021 process.

While several analysts have suggested the Browns should draft a quarterback, NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler has reservations about the incoming crop of college talent.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Brugler shared his thoughts about those potential rookie quarterbacks next season, noting that the top players have some concerns surrounding each athlete.

“This is not a great quarterback class,” Brugler said, adding, “It’s a quarterback class with a lot of question marks. It’s hard to have conviction, positive conviction about this group.”

NFL Draft expert @dpbrugler on the 2025 QB class, who fits best for the #Browns & who really pulls the string when drafting a QB that high. Full interview: https://t.co/z2W192TsII pic.twitter.com/XkXhYtG3MQ — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) November 14, 2024

Brugler pointed to the top two quarterbacks on most mock draft boards – Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders – and pointed to potential flaws with their games.

For Ward, the analyst liked the quarterback’s upside as a future NFL starter while Brugler praised Sanders as having “the best floor” for an incoming talent.

Brugler added that no quarterback looks like a sure-fire future starter, a significant difference between this year’s crop of signal-callers and last year’s loaded bunch.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Believes 1 College QB Would Refuse To Play For Team