Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes 2025 QB Class Has A ‘Lot Of Question Marks’

Analyst Believes 2025 QB Class Has A ‘Lot Of Question Marks’

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

With the Cleveland Browns currently tied for the third-worst record in the NFL, analysts are already looking ahead to next season as the AFC North franchise has narrow hopes of making the postseason this year.

Part of that forward-looking discussion is directed at the 2025 NFL Draft class thanks to the Browns owning their first-round selection for the first time since the 2021 process.

While several analysts have suggested the Browns should draft a quarterback, NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler has reservations about the incoming crop of college talent.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Brugler shared his thoughts about those potential rookie quarterbacks next season, noting that the top players have some concerns surrounding each athlete.

“This is not a great quarterback class,” Brugler said, adding, “It’s a quarterback class with a lot of question marks. It’s hard to have conviction, positive conviction about this group.”

Brugler pointed to the top two quarterbacks on most mock draft boards – Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders – and pointed to potential flaws with their games.

For Ward, the analyst liked the quarterback’s upside as a future NFL starter while Brugler praised Sanders as having “the best floor” for an incoming talent.

Brugler added that no quarterback looks like a sure-fire future starter, a significant difference between this year’s crop of signal-callers and last year’s loaded bunch.

NEXT:  Browns Legend Believes 1 College QB Would Refuse To Play For Team
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation