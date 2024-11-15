Browns Nation

Thursday, November 14, 2024
Browns Legend Believes 1 College QB Would Refuse To Play For Team

A Cleveland Browns banner hangs on the fence of the Cleveland Browns training facility during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The 2025 NFL Draft already has its share of intriguing storylines, with Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders emerging as a projected top pick.

However, NFL legend Deion Sanders, who serves as both father to Shedeur and head coach at Colorado, has made his intentions clear about intervening if the “wrong” team sets its sights on his son.

The Cleveland Browns might find themselves on that list of undesirable destinations, according to former Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs.

While Cribbs advocates for Cleveland to pursue a veteran quarterback, he’s adamant about one thing:

“Deion is not gonna let Shedeur come to Cleveland.”

Coach Prime appears to be methodically planning his son’s NFL future, and current indicators suggest the Browns don’t align with that vision.

The franchise faces significant financial hurdles, most notably Deshaun Watson’s substantial $46 million salary commitments for both 2025 and 2026.

This financial burden could potentially impact Shedeur’s early career trajectory, a scenario Deion Sanders likely wants to avoid.

The offensive landscape doesn’t paint an encouraging picture either – the Browns lack a proven No. 1 receiver, their offensive line shows signs of decline, and their current offensive unit continues to struggle.

These financial constraints leave little room for addressing crucial roster needs, a situation that could hinder any young quarterback’s development.

When considering Cleveland’s historical struggles alongside their current predicament, the prospect of Shedeur donning the Browns’ colors seems increasingly unlikely.

Cribbs’ assessment of the situation carries weight, it appears Cleveland might need to look elsewhere for their quarterback solution.

