Analyst Believes Browns Are Preparing To Make Another Free Agency Move

The Browns’ salary cap room is limited this year despite Cleveland making several moves in the offseason to address the issue.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to a restructured deal, and the team released multiple high-priced players to become cap-compliant before the start of the 2025 season.

On Monday, the Browns pulled the ripcord on yet another player who was due over $22 million during the next two seasons when Cleveland released defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

Tomlinson’s exit was not necessary for Cleveland to decrease their salary below the league’s threshold, leading analyst Emmett Golden to suggest that the Browns could be preparing for another move during the free agency period.

“Browns must be about to make another move,” Golden said in response to Tomlinson’s release.

Cleveland will save over $6 million in salary cap space by cutting ties with Tomlinson.

Originally, the defensive tackle signed a four-year, $57 million contract with the Browns during the 2023 offseason.

Tomlinson had been a strong performer since arriving, notching six sacks and 54 tackles during the 32 contests he played for the Browns.

Cleveland drafted Mike Hall Jr. in the second round last year, and the Browns may look to the 21-year-old player to serve as Tomlinson’s replacement this season.

Hall was the team’s highest-drafted player in 2024, and injuries and off-the-field issues kept the rookie from playing more than half of last season’s contests.

Cleveland could also use another draft pick this year to address the void Tomlinson’s exit creates on the Browns’ roster.

