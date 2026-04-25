Browns Draft Arkansas QB Taylen Green

The Cleveland Browns were able to address their most significant needs during the 2026 NFL Draft, using multiple picks on offensive linemen and wide receivers. So, heading toward the late stages of the event, the Browns finally decided to take a chance on a quarterback.

After passing on lifelong Browns fan Drew Allar in the third round, Cleveland waited until the first pick of the sixth round to make a move at the position. In doing so, they may have landed one of the more intriguing QB prospects in this class.

According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns have selected Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green at No. 182 overall.

“Pick is in: The Browns are selecting Arkansas QB Taylen Green, per sources,” Schultz posted on X.

Pick is in: The #Browns are selecting Arkansas QB Taylen Green, per sources. pic.twitter.com/jAaB925a8p — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2026

Using a pick that changed hands from multiple teams, the Browns were able to draft Green, who, at 6-foot-6, 227 pounds, is known for his athleticism at the position. Unfortunately, he is also known for throwing interceptions and taking too many sacks, traits he interestingly shares with current Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Green is unlikely to be a threat in the competition for the Browns’ starting job this season, but his presence may not bode well for the future of Dillon Gabriel. If new head coach Todd Monken prefers to have his own developmental quarterback, and one with more prototypical NFL size, Gabriel could wind up as the odd man out.

Green became the seventh QB to be selected in this year’s draft. After Fernando Mendoza went No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams surprisingly selected potential Browns target Ty Simpson at No. 13.

Carson Beck went to the Arizona Cardinals with the first pick of the third round, with Allar going to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 11 picks later. Cade Klubnik in the fourth round to the New York Jets, and Cole Payton in the fifth round to the Philadelphia Eagles, were the next QBs off the board.

Green may not prove to be the solution to the Browns’ longstanding quarterback woes, but based on his physical gifts, he was certainly worth a gamble at this point in the draft.

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Browns Draft TE Joe Royer With Pick No. 170