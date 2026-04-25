Browns Will Have 10 picks In 2027 Draft After Trades

Andrew Berry spent this entire draft weekend making smart moves, adding assets, and thinking ahead.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi laid out the complete Browns 2026 draft class before breaking down the future capital Cleveland walked away with.

“The Cleveland Browns 2026 NFL draft class: Round 1, No. 9: OT Spencer Fano. Round 1, No. 24: WR KC Concepcion. Round 2, No. 39: WR Denzel Boston. Round 2, No. 58: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Round 3, No. 86: OT Austin Barber. Round 5, No. 146: C Parker Brailsford. Round 5, No. 149: LB Justin Jefferson. Round 5, No. 170: TE Joe Royer. Round 6, No. 182: QB Taylen Green. Round 7, No. 248: TE Carsen Ryan.”

The Cleveland Browns 2026 NFL draft class: Round 1, No. 9: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1, No. 24: WR KC Concepcion

Round 2, No. 39: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2, No. 58: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 3, No. 86: OT Austin Barber

Round 5, No. 146: C Parker Brailsford

Round 5, No. 149: LB… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 25, 2026

Oyefusi then broke down what the Browns built for the future.

“Throughout the 2026 NFL draft, the Browns added a pair of 2027 fourth-rounders in trades, giving Cleveland 10 picks in the 2027 NFL draft. Browns own picks Round 1 through 5 and 7. Fourth round pick from New York Giants. Fourth round pick from Seattle. Fifth round pick from Houston. Seventh round pick from Houston.”

Throughout the 2026 NFL draft, the Browns added a pair of 2027 fourth-rounders in trades, giving Cleveland 10 picks in the 2027 NFL draft: – Browns own picks Round 1-5 and 7

– Fourth-round pick from New York Giants

– Fourth-round pick from Seattle

– Fifth-round pick from Houston… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 25, 2026

The 2027 quarterback class is widely expected to be one of the deepest and most talented in recent memory.

Ten picks in 2027 gives Cleveland maximum flexibility. They can use multiple picks to trade up for their quarterback target if the right player is sitting there. They can stay put and collect talent if the board breaks in their favor. They can continue trading back and adding even more picks. The options are endless, and that is exactly what a franchise in the middle of a genuine rebuild wants.

Brian Baldinger said the Dawg Pound is getting rebuilt brick by brick. Daniel Jeremiah said the Browns crushed this draft.

After this weekend, it is hard to argue with any of them. And the best part is that the Browns have the 2027 draft with plenty of picks all over again.

NEXT:

Browns Draft Carsen Ryan With Pick No. 248