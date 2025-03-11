Former Browns Offensive Lineman Signs With Giants

The Cleveland Browns have an aging offensive line, as six members of their current roster will be at least 30 years old before the season starts.

Cleveland may choose to address this dilemma by drafting new players.

The Browns can again use some of their picks in the upcoming draft to add depth along the offensive front, something the team did in 2024 by selecting guard Zak Zinter in last year’s draft.

But retaining some veterans, especially with the Browns’ limited salary cap space over the next few seasons, could be a problem for the organization.

They could lose several players during free agency, and potentially why one former offensive lineman signed with the New York Giants on Monday.

“The Giants have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with former Browns OT James Hudson III, sources say,” analyst Mike Garafolo said.

The #Giants have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with former #Browns OT James Hudson III, sources say. Adds vital depth on their line, especially given the injuries they’ve deal with there the past few years. pic.twitter.com/wkLDKqgB2v — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2025

Hudson was a fourth-round pick for the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle played 49 games for Cleveland over the past four seasons, earning 17 starts along the way.

He took most of his snaps for the offense during his four-year Browns career, yet Hudson also had carved out a role on the special teams unit.

