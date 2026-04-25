Browns New Lineman Has A Criticism And His Response Is Perfect

It is somewhat rare to see a team spend multiple picks at the same position in the NFL Draft. It is even more rare for a team to have to completely rebuild its offensive line almost from scratch in one offseason.

That is why the Cleveland Browns were extremely focused on that position during each day of this year’s draft. After selecting tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall in the first round, the Browns added tackle Austin Barber at No. 86 overall in the third round.

Then, on Day 3, Cleveland selected center Parker Brailsford at No. 146 in the fifth round. While the other two picks were not met with much pushback, questions have been raised about this one based on Brailsford’s relative lack of size.

The Alabama product got honest about that criticism of his game, saying he has overcome it through other means.

“Obviously, I rely a lot on my athleticism, and a big thing is leverage as well. I kind of just brush it off and just let my film talk for what it is. That’s really how I deal with it,” Brailsford said.

"Obviously, I rely a lot on my athleticism…leverage as well. I kind of just brush it off and just let my film talk." @Browns fifth round pick center Parker Brailsford on criticisms of his size for the position pic.twitter.com/jFAoctjVxI — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 25, 2026

Brailsford measured in at 6-foot-2, 289 pounds at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. His athleticism score ranked sixth among centers.

By way of comparison, Ethan Pocic, who was Cleveland’s starting center last season, was listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds. Newcomer Elgton Jenkins, who was signed away from the Green Bay Packers this offseason as Cleveland’s potential starting center, is listed at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds. Tyler Linderbaum, who was a three-time Pro Bowl center under Todd Monken with the Baltimore Ravens, is 6-foot-2, 305 pounds.

If Brailford can add some weight without losing any of his agility, he could carve out a successful role in the league. Fortunately, he should be given time to do so, because, after facing the prospect of losing their five most-used starters on the offensive line from last season, the Browns have sufficiently stocked up with a large group of replacements.

That includes veteran tackle Tytus Howard and guard Zion Johnson. Returnees Teven Jenkins and Dawand Jones are also in the mix.

Brailford managed to be a starting player for one of college football’s most prominent and successful programs, so it should be no surprise if he is able to find similar results with the Browns in the NFL as well.

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