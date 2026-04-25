Browns Draft TE Joe Royer With Pick No. 170

The Cleveland Browns had several well-identified needs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, and they have done excellent work in addressing them. They will emerge from the event with multiple offensive lineman and wide receivers, while also shoring up their secondary.

Heading toward the end of the fifth round, they had yet to satisfy their want for a tight end that could help run the multiple sets that head coach Todd Monken prefers. But, as with their other priorities, they have answered that as well.

The Browns have drafted record-breaking University of Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer with the No. 170 overall pick.

“Bringing the Bearcat to Browns town! We’ve selected Joe Royer with pick No. 170,” the team posted on X.

Bringing the Bearcat to Browns town! We've selected Joe Royer with pick no. 170 pic.twitter.com/fsQZDUaweI — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2026

Royer is a big receiving tight end at 6-foot-5, 247 pounds. He could form a strong tandem in the passing game with Harold Fannin Jr., who was a third-round pick by the Browns in last year’s draft. Monken is familiar with such an arrangement, having worked successfully with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens over the past three seasons.

Last season, Royer had 29 receptions for 416 yards and four touchdowns for Cincinnati, one year after posting 50 catches for 521 yards and three TDs. It should be noted that Cincinnati is the alma mater of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Royer broke his single-season record for receptions at the position with his 2024 production.

Royer is the Browns’ sixth offensive player taken among their first eight picks in this year’s draft, one year after using five of their seven total picks on that side of the ball. They have also selected offensive linemen Spencer Fano, Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford, and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Their two defensive selections are safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and linebacker Justin Jefferson.

Under the guidance of general manager Andrew Berry, Cleveland has been able to follow up a strong class from last year with another talented collection of prospects, who should all have a good opportunity to make an impact this coming season.

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Browns Draft Alabama LB Justin Jefferson