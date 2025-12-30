Analyst Believes Browns Are Still Waiting For Top QB Prospect

Shedeur Sanders has not done much in his first six starts to convince the world that the Cleveland Browns can call off their search for a franchise quarterback. However, that search may be delayed for at least one more year.

Heading into this college football season, the 2026 NFL Draft was expected to have an abundance of quarterback talent. But either due to subpar play, injuries, or the ability to make millions by staying put, that class has dwindled considerably.

Months ago, Texas quarterback Arch Manning was considered the possible, if not probable, No. 1 overall pick. Now, he won’t be entering the 2026 draft at all.

That is why analyst Chris Oldach believes the Browns are still waiting for the top QB prospect.

“Maybe they don’t believe in Shedeur. I think [Jimmy Haslam’s] still waiting for Arch Manning. I think he’s gonna say, ‘You know what. We’ll give him another year.’ I think if you’re going to make a change, make a change when Deshaun Watson is off the books. That’s not next year, it’s the year after,” Oldach said.

Manning got off to a slow start this season, and he did not play anywhere near Heisman Trophy-level throughout the campaign. So, it can be argued that he would benefit from another year of college football.

That might work out perfectly for the Browns, who have fallen back in the 2026 draft order and could drop even further with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18. With little chance at landing this year’s top QB prospects, Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore, Cleveland can wait to see if it can draft Manning in 2027, when it can also be free of Watson’s arduous contract.

That scenario also gives Sanders more time to convince the Browns they don’t need Manning, or anyone else.

With many other needs to address with their two upcoming first-round picks, perhaps waiting for a QB will work out perfectly in the end.

