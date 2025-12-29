Analyst Names 2 QB Prospects Browns Should Target In Draft

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 season with a big need for a franchise quarterback. Sixteen games later, they’re still in the same situation.

As much as some people might want to think that Shedeur Sanders is the guy, the eye test and the numbers say otherwise. He’s been marginally better than Dillon Gabriel, but he has yet to prove that he can be the leader of this franchise.

That’s why team analyst Jeff Lloyd believes the Browns shouldn’t hesitate to take his replacement in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

When asked about that, he claimed that he wouldn’t bat an eye to take Dante Moore or Fernando Mendoza.

I will take Mendoza or Moore w/o any hesitation https://t.co/4CEDmTbUMH — Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) December 28, 2025

Truth be told, that makes perfect sense. As things stand now, the Browns currently pick sixth in the 2026 draft.

That being said, giving up more draft assets to move up in the draft to get them might not be in the team’s best interests. They’re not just one quarterback away from being a contender, and they might benefit from taking a ‘quantity over quality’ type of approach right now.

Sanders might not be a long-term solution, but he might be a solid bridge quarterback. In the worst-case scenario, he will lead the team to another losing season and give them another chance to land a true franchise quarterback.

If things work out, on the other hand, the Browns would have already fixed the offense by focusing on other issues.

Still, if Mendoza or Moore are available without having to make a trade, the Browns need to pull the trigger.

