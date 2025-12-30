Mike Tomlin Has High Praise For Browns Defense

The Cleveland Browns dealt the Pittsburgh Steelers a devastating blow in Week 17, upsetting their division rivals to keep them from clinching the AFC North. It was due in large part to the performance of the Browns’ defense.

It held the Steelers without a touchdown and did not allow any points in the second half. Cleveland secured the victory by forcing Aaron Rodgers to throw three straight incompletions from inside the 10-yard line in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Now, even while preparing for a winner-take-all Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Steelers head coach Tomlin still has high praise for the Browns’ defense.

“As I said last week, the Browns defense is the No. 1 unit in our division, offense or defense,” Tomlin said, via Zac Jackson.

The Browns’ defense was in a bit of a slump heading into the game against the Steelers, especially against the run. Pittsburgh did manage 131 yards on the ground and averaged 5.5. yards per attempt, but it could not reach the end zone.

The Steelers also did not give up a sack to Myles Garrett, leaving the Browns’ pass rusher short of the NFL single-season record entering their finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. With 22 sacks, Garrett trails Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt, who share the mark with 22.5.

Overall, the Browns rank second in total defense, behind the Houston Texans, heading into the final week of the regular season. However, Cleveland is 14th in scoring defense, which could be a function of its offense, a unit that struggles moving the ball and with turnovers.

Despite that, the Browns’ defense has maintained its stellar reputation, particularly in the eyes of Tomlin.

