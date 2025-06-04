Browns Nation

Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Analyst Believes Browns Aren’t Committed To Young QB

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had multiple opportunities to get Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They even got Dillon Gabriel in the third round when he was still available.

That’s why getting Sanders a couple of rounds later made the Gabriel pick even more difficult to explain, but it also made one thing loud and clear: They weren’t that high on Sanders.

Considering that, ESPN pundit Tony Rizzo doesn’t think that Sanders will get a fair chance to compete for the QB1 spot in Cleveland.

Talking to Aaron Goldhammer on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” he claimed that Gabriel would most likely get a longer leash than Sanders.

“[Shedeur Sanders] can play, but I just wonder if he’s gonna get a fair enough shake to prove that he belongs,” Rizzo said.

He called Sanders a ‘lottery ticket,’ stating that the Browns weren’t truly committed to him.

More than that, he thinks that Sanders will eventually get an opportunity to prove that he belongs in the league, but it won’t happen in Cleveland.

Rizzo’s argument makes perfect sense.

Sanders is a fifth-round pick, and as such, he should be fourth in the pecking order right now.

Granted, he might have the highest upside among all their not-so-impressive options, but the front office and coaching staff might not feel that way about him.

And with all the unwanted attention that comes with him, it might come to a point where the Browns just decide to cut the cord and focus on someone else.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation