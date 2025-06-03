Joel Bitonio Sends Clear Message To Browns About Toughness

The Cleveland Browns are banking on a familiar blueprint after last season’s disappointment left the organization searching for answers.

Following a challenging 2024 campaign, veteran guard Joel Bitonio seriously considered retirement before ultimately deciding to return in March.

Now, as the team enters the 2025 season, Bitonio sees Cleveland embracing what brought them success in previous years.

The Browns are returning to their roots with a ground-heavy attack built around a tough, experienced offensive line. Bitonio recently delivered a clear message about what this season demands from his teammates.

“We’ve got to be tough up front. We’ve got to turn 2- and 3-yard runs into 4- and 5-yard runs. Our defense has to be tough. It’s all toughness. It starts at training camp and just having that ability to go to battle, and when things do not go your way — it’s a long season, you’re going to lose some games — how do you bounce back? How do you not let one loss turn into two? And so, yeah, we’ve got to be tough up front for sure,” Bitonio said.

The veteran lineman understands what went wrong last season. That competitive edge was missing, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has made changing the culture a priority.

The intensity level during rookie camp and OTAs reflects a different approach. Players are moving faster, practicing with more focus, and the energy is noticeably higher.

Cleveland refuses to rely on the 2023 season’s playoff appearance as motivation. That team no longer exists.

This version is building a new identity centered on ball control and physical play.

The offensive strategy revolves around establishing the running game and capitalizing on play-action opportunities.

Bitonio knows the transformation requires more than hope. Success demands consistent work and mental toughness throughout a long season.

