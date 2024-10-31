Analyst Believes Browns Can’t ‘Get Too High’ After Ravens Win

For only the second time this season, the Cleveland Browns earned a victory this past Sunday.

Their latest contest – a 29-24 triumph over the Baltimore Ravens – was a conquest over the then-AFC North leaders where Cleveland had to come from behind to earn their win.

For the first time this season, the Browns finished the contest with more than 400 offensive yards and 20 points.

While the victory was worth celebrating, analyst Nick Pedone is attempting to temper the euphoric feelings Browns fans – and players perhaps – have after beating their divisional rivals.

On the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show” podcast this week, the analyst explained his reasoning behind postponing the celebratory feelings (via X).

“The Ravens secondary – even when healthy – is awful,” Pedone said, adding, “As great as that win feels, the Browns can’t get too high on that victory.”

Should we pump the brakes on the Browns? "They were without all of their top players in that secondary. The Browns can't get too high on that victory." –@NickPedone12 "Just let us celebrate it a little bit!" –@Reflog_18 presented by @NEFDirect pic.twitter.com/5RD9kQeQae — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) October 30, 2024

Pedone said that the Browns have “got to sustain” their offensive momentum against the second half of their schedule to have any chance of a repeat playoff performance this season.

“Otherwise, this game goes down as a flash on the pan,” Pedone concluded.

Still, Cleveland believes it may have found a spark for their dormant offense with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

The 10-year pro finished 334 passing yards on a 27-of-41 passing performance.

He also threw three touchdowns without being picked off in the contest, and the offensive line allowed only two sacks against him – the fewest number of sacks this unit has surrendered this season.

Cleveland returns home to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

NEXT:

Greg Newsome Believes Justin Herbert Has 'Best Arm' Of Any Browns Opponent