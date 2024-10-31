Greg Newsome Believes Justin Herbert Has ‘Best Arm’ Of Any Browns Opponent

Through the team’s first eight games of the 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns have faced some of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Matchups against Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson have tested the Cleveland secondary.

This week’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers provides yet another test for that defensive unit as the AFC West foe has signal-caller Justin Herbert under center.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared Browns cornerback Greg Newsome’s thoughts about the matchup on X, and the fourth-year defender believes that Herbert possesses one of the strongest throwing arms the team will see this season.

“He’s one of the only guys that could throw a dart off his back leg,” Newsome said, adding, “I definitely think he’s probably got the best arm talent we’ve gone against so far this year.”

Newsome added the Browns had to be great in all three phases of defense to stop Herbert from taking over the contest.

This season, Herbert has completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 1,443 yards and eight touchdowns against just one interception.

The change in his significantly higher production from previous years is due to new head coach Jim Harbaugh and his offensive philosophy.

Herbert has thrown for more than 300 yards only once this season in a 17-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Still, the challenge to slow down one of the best quarterbacks in the league falls heavily on the shoulders of Newsome and his defensive back counterparts.

In 2024, Newsome has allowed a career-worst three touchdowns this season already through eight games, and he’s allowing quarterbacks to complete 61 percent of their passes against him.

