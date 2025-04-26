Analyst Believes Browns Could Have Reunion With Former WR

It was a reasonable assumption that the Cleveland Browns were going to select wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as all signs were pointing to that outcome for months before the Browns surprisingly traded the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns could look to fill their wide receiver void in the remaining rounds, but one analyst also believes a familiar veteran could be on his way back to town.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Julia Stumbaugh wrote that free agent Amari Cooper could be an option for Cleveland for the upcoming season.

“The wideout credited Browns quarterback Joe Flacco in part for his success in 2023. Now that Deshaun Watson’s injury status has left Flacco back on top of the Cleveland quarterback depth chart heading into 2025, would Cooper consider a reunion with the Browns?” Stumbaugh wrote. “Cleveland will need to address their offense next, and Cooper could be a solid option to add receiver depth around Flacco next fall.”

Cleveland has little at receiver alongside Jerry Jeudy at the moment, and though bringing back Cooper wouldn’t be the most exciting move, it wouldn’t hurt to have another accomplished player.

Cooper’s production took a dip last season with 44 catches for 547 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 14 games for the Browns and Buffalo Bills, but with Flacco in 2023, he looked as good as he ever has with a career-high 1,250 receiving yards in 15 games.

Even if Cleveland brings in a wide receiver in the draft, there is a need for more than one new pass catcher, and few around the NFL are as accomplished as Cooper.

He’d go a long way toward making Flacco feel right at home.

