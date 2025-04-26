Browns Take Surprising QB In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns entered the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft with four picks in the second and third rounds.

Cleveland used two of its first three picks to improve their offense.

The Browns’ final pick finally addressed the team’s perceived biggest need offensively: someone who can guide it.

With the No. 94 pick in the third round, Cleveland selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel to round out the Browns’ second night of this year’s draft.

More arm talent in the QB room 🦆 Dillon Gabriel is our newest addition pic.twitter.com/CQOUF5sbCw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 26, 2025

Gabriel is a 24-year-old prospect who has played at three different colleges that span across the country.

The quarterback started at UCF in 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022.

He made his final transfer before the 2024 season, heading to Oregon for his final season.

Gabriel led the Ducks to an undefeated regular season in the Big Ten and then won the conference championship game.

The quarterback finished third in the 2024 Heisman voting last year.

Last season, Gabriel completed over 72.9 percent of his passes for Oregon, throwing for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns.

For his career, Gabriel threw for an incredible 18,722 yards and an NCAA-best 155 touchdowns.

Cleveland’s decision to draft Gabriel could be considered a curious one, especially with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders still on the draft board.

Drafting Gabriel suggests that Cleveland is content with either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett starting this season as the rookie acclimates to the NFL.

Gabriel suffered a season-ending clavicle injury during his final season at UCF, but he’s shown no lingering effects from the fracture during the 40 games he’s played since then.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Browns Got 'Steal Of The Draft'