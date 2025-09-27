Analyst Believes Browns Could Make A Surprising QB Trade

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders made a bold statement on Thursday, saying that he could outperform many of the league’s starters playing on Sundays.

As the third-string quarterback on the Browns’ roster, that statement may raise concerns within the organization.

Sanders’ words could lead the Browns to make a surprising move with their young quarterback, according to analyst Tony Rizzo.

On his Friday radio show, Rizzo asserted that Sanders could be offered up for a mid-season trade.

“The Browns see Shedeur as an asset. Maybe it’s time they cash in on the asset. Maybe they get their fifth-round draft pick or a fourth-round draft pick,” Rizzo said.

Do you think the Browns will consider trading Shedeur Sanders this season? @TheRealTRizzo thinks it could happen… pic.twitter.com/bac2dMIMPU — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 26, 2025

When Rizzo was questioned about his assertion, he added that NFL franchises would pony up at least that level of a draft pick for a quarterback.

He added that Sanders was rated among “the top of his draft class,” but the Browns acquired him with a fifth-round selection during the 2025 NFL Draft.

During the preseason opener, Sanders led the Browns to three touchdown drives.

His second preseason performance was less than stellar as he was sacked five times in that outing and completed only three of his six pass attempts for 14 yards.

Ultimately, the Browns decided to make him the third-string quarterback behind veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders did outlast Kenny Pickett, a player Cleveland acquired via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.

The Browns traded Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders after their backup was injured during the preseason, acquiring a fifth-round selection in 2026 for the fourth-year quarterback.

NEXT:

Browns Share Major Update On Dawand Jones’ Recovery