Browns Share Major Update On Dawand Jones’ Recovery

The Cleveland Browns lost starting left tackle Dawand Jones to an injury just four snaps into their Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

He sustained the injury during a screen pass when Packers safety Javon Bullard delivered a low hit to his knee.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski later confirmed the NFL acknowledged Bullard’s contact should have drawn a penalty.

The confirmation provided little consolation for Cleveland’s depleted offensive line, but it did end Jones’ 2025 campaign prematurely.

The Browns shared the update through their official channels on Friday, saying that Jones underwent successful surgery.

“T Dawand Jones underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a Lateral Colateral Ligament (LCL) tear and hamstring avulsion suffered on Sunday. A full recovery is expected for the 2026 season,” the Browns announced.

This marks the third consecutive season Jones has landed on injured reserve since Cleveland drafted him in the fourth round of 2023.

The 24-year-old, 6-foot-8, 374-pound tackle has battled persistent injury issues throughout his brief NFL career.

He tore his MCL as a rookie and suffered a broken left leg that cost him the final 10 games of 2024.

Jones entered 2025 rehabbed and in improved shape following offseason knee surgery.

With Jones sidelined and veteran Jack Conklin managing an elbow injury, Cleveland faces critical depth concerns at tackle.

The Browns may need to explore external options as they navigate this challenging stretch.

