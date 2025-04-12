Analyst Believes Browns Could Make Shocking Decision With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have an important decision to make in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft as they have the No. 2 overall pick and could go in a number of directions.

Recently, the buzz around the Browns is that they’re leaning toward taking two-way star Travis Hunter after months of being linked to edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Carter is considered by most analysts as the best overall prospect regardless of position, but Hunter can fill multiple needs as a defensive back and wide receiver.

However, the most pressing need on Cleveland’s roster is at quarterback, though this year’s class doesn’t feature many high-level prospects.

One name that has been gaining steam, though, is Jaxson Dart, who now appears to be a lock to be selected at some point in the first round.

While the Browns are surely hoping for likely No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward to somehow fall to them, there’s at least a thought they could consider Dart at No. 2, according to Corey Roepken of Cleveland.com.

“But what if the Browns like Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart best among QBs? If that’s the case, they may just do the simple thing and take Dart at No. 2 overall. Dart’s draft stock has risen, and he has been visiting teams with top-10 picks. These days in the NFL, every team wants a franchise quarterback. This year’s QB class is not as deep, so more teams will scramble to get their guy. If the Browns want Dart, they might have to take him as early as possible,” Roepken wrote.

Drafting Dart at No. 2 seems like a massive reach given the other prospects who will be available, but as Roepken points out, several teams seem to be eyeing the QB.

Cleveland would be better off taking the best player available, so it needs to avoid the temptation of taking Dart too early.

