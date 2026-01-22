Insider Names 2 Positions Browns Can’t Ignore In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns will head into the 2026 NFL Draft with a lot of picks, but all that opportunity won’t matter if they don’t hit on them.

The team has two first-rounders at their disposal and will need to be wise about what sort of player they will select.

Writing for ESPN, Daniel Oyefusi said the Browns need to pay special attention to their offensive line and the position of wide receiver.

“Outside of QB, what other needs could the Browns fill with their two first-rounders?” Oyefusi wrote. “Offensive line and wide receiver. Cleveland’s offensive line is aging and in decline. With only one Week 1 starter under contract for the 2026 season, general manager Andrew Berry acknowledged the position group will have a ‘fair amount of turnover’ in the offseason. The Browns could also use a dynamic playmaker on the outside. Cleveland’s pass catchers accounted for the second-fewest yards in the NFL (3,152) in 2025, behind only the Jets.”

The team’s passing game just wasn’t good enough this season, and it’ll only get worse if they don’t acquire some good WR talent.

The Browns hold the sixth overall pick, which is obviously greatly valued and could land them another rookie phenom. To his credit, Berry did very well last year and acquired one of the best rookie groups in a long time. If he can do it again, it would address many of the offensive problems that hold Cleveland back.

Berry will have options when it comes to the wide receiver, although there are concerns about the offensive linemen. There aren’t as many possibilities in the draft for that position, which means any choice the Browns make will be more consequential. The good news is that many fans are echoing the view of Oyefusi, which means there is a strong consensus that this is the way the Browns should go.

It seems like the team’s needs and goals are clear, but that doesn’t mean they’ll achieve them.

NEXT:

Browns Could Face Crucial Decision With Jim Schwartz