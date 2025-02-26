Analyst Believes Browns Have ‘Whiny Guys’ In The Locker Room

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a bad season.

A lot of that falls on Deshaun Watson, but most of the other players didn’t perform up to the expectations either.

However, some players don’t seem to be that happy with the organization.

The Browns ranked No. 30 out of 32 teams in the NFLPA’s yearly survey, and they were below the league average in 11 categories.

While the organization clearly has plenty of things to work on going forward, Jeff Phelps believes they also have a bit of an attitude issue.

Talking to Andy Baskin on 92.3 The Fan, he compared the Browns’ grades to those from other AFC North teams, and after watching how the rest of the division graded, he could only assume that the Browns’ locker room was full of ‘whiny guys.’

“I’m going to have an opinion on this that you’re not going to like. It tells me they’ve got a lot of whiny guys in that locker room,” Phelps said.

"I'm going to have an opinion on this that you're not going to like. It tells me they've got a lot of whiny guys in that locker room." 🎙️ Jeff Phelps to @andy_baskin on the #Browns players NFLPA survey grades for the organization 🏈⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/lfWihNLdlg pic.twitter.com/De1Sb1JAOY — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 26, 2025

Granted, that might be a part of the problem, but it’s not the first time that the Browns have had this kind of grade.

If anything, this speaks volumes about how they still haven’t fixed so many of the issues that have bothered the players for years.

Small market teams have a tough time competing in free agency as it is, and not trying to address the players’ needs doesn’t do that much to help.

Players review those surveys and talk amongst each other ahead of free agency.

They want to be somewhere they can win and make a living, but they also want to be in places where they feel valued and heard, and the team has a lot of work to do to fix some of those issues.

NEXT:

Insider Urges Browns To Draft QB With No. 2 Draft Pick