Insider Urges Browns To Draft QB With No. 2 Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make during the NFL Draft.

They need a quarterback in the worst way, and that has been the case for most of their franchise history.

However, the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class don’t seem to have as high a ceiling as one would want from a No. 2 pick.

Nevertheless, even if that’s the case, Dan Labbe believes the team needs to roll the dice and take some chances here.

In his latest column, the renowned insider made a case for the Browns to finally get things right at the position and get a quarterback who can lead the franchise for years to come:

“Of all the decisions the Browns have to weigh between now and April 24, the opportunity that comes with the No. 2 pick to potentially fix the most important position in the game, to not have to continuously hunt for the next option, to maybe not get stuck in quarterback purgatory, is worth taking a risk. You hope, as an organization, an opportunity to pick this high doesn’t come along often. It’s a reality the Browns have to factor as they decide if this is the moment to try and fix their quarterback position for years to come,” Labbe said.

There are multiple ways to look at this situation, and it’s hard to disagree with Labbe.

On the one hand, we’ve seen that no team can compete at a high level without a good quarterback; it doesn’t matter how much talent they have at other positions.

On the other hand, it’s also why teams want to get a star-caliber quarterback, as having a mid-to-lower-tier starter might not move the needle as much, or it might even turn out to be counterproductive.

Still, they will only know if they take one of those quarterbacks.

We’ve seen some young players outplay their draft stock and beat all projections and expectations.

All things considered, maybe they just have to take a leap of faith.

