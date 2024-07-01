Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Changes Will Benefit Deshaun Watson

Pundits across the league continue questioning what to expect from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this season.

Watson has played in 12 games over the past three years due to off-the-field issues and injuries, and his play has been less than stellar in some of those games despite winning eight of those contests.

The Browns added Ken Dorsey as the new offensive coordinator this offseason, bringing in a coach familiar with the offensive style that Watson thrived in while playing at Houston.

Analyst Matt Simms believes Watson will immediately benefit from Dorsey’s influence on the Browns’ offense.

“This is exactly what was done with Deshaun Watson in Houston with Bill O’Brien and that offense,” Simms said via a video clip shared by Bally Sports Cleveland of “The Dawg Check” podcast.

"This is exactly what was done with Deshaun Watson in Houston with Bill O'Brien and that offense."@SimmsComplete describes how the Browns can benefit from the meshing of Kevin Stefanski's and Ken Dorsey's offensive styles.#DawgPound | @Spencito_ | @BleavNetwork pic.twitter.com/tNyHvPy6m3 — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) June 30, 2024

Simms said he believes head coach Kevin Stefanski will blend his offensive style with the one Watson ran while with the Texans, building on the team’s advantages to couple those with a scheme that the quarterback is comfortable running.

The analyst said Stefanski’s preferred offensive method is a run-oriented style that pressures the defense to cover every gap.

Dorsey, meanwhile, has a spread formation that gives Watson significant space to make reads and find players in open space with his quick decision-making.

While serving as the offensive coordinator at Buffalo, Dorsey was able to spread the field and command a top-five offense in both of the past two seasons.

Meshing these two offensive schemes could benefit the entire offense, Simms concluded.

NEXT:

Browns Draft Pick Could Be Surprising 53-Man Roster Casualty