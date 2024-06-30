Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, June 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Draft Pick Could Be Surprising 53-Man Roster Casualty

Browns Draft Pick Could Be Surprising 53-Man Roster Casualty

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Baylor Bears walks off the field following Baylors 42-7 win over Texas State at McLane Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Waco,
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

 

With a roster loaded with depth across the board, few NFL franchises will have as many painful decisions to make to build their 53-man regular season roster as the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland’s talent concentration among the defensive line is evident after the Browns added two more players – second-round selection Mike Hall Jr. and seventh-round pick Jowon Briggs – to an already-crowded defensive tackle room.

With eight players at the position, Cleveland will need to reduce that number by two or more athletes to create their game-day roster.

Is former draft pick Siaki Ika among those who could be a casualty of a 53-man roster selection?

The chance certainly exists Cleveland has decided to move on from the former Baylor Bear after selecting him last year with a third-round pick.

Ika was a healthy scratch the entire season until veteran Maurice Hurst went down with an injury near the end of the season, prompting Cleveland to insert the rookie into the lineup.

In 2023, the defensive tackle played in four games for the Browns, recording only a pass deflection on the stat sheet.

Ika started his college career at LSU in 2019, playing 17 games at the school before moving to Baylor in 2021.

At the Big 12 school, Ika showcased his talents by playing in 25 games and recording 27 tackles and four sacks in two seasons.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound tackle is believed to have entered this year’s OTA session in better condition than he did as a rookie, showing the athlete had slimmed down in preparation to fight for his spot on the roster this season.

NEXT:  Browns Veteran WR Needs Strong Training Camp Performance
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 23: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jack Conklin Makes Bold Statement About Return

1 hour ago

browns helmet

Browns Veteran WR Needs Strong Training Camp Performance

41 mins ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Update Targets Early-Season Action As Goal

1 hour ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

3 Browns DTs Rumored To Be On Trading Block

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Identifies 1 Position Where Depth Chart Is Not Set

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Analyst Suggest Browns WR Corp Could Be Among NFL's Best

24 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

AP Report Makes Case Against Building New Stadium

1 day ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Defender Earned Highest Pro Football Reference Rank

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Believes Super Bowl Appearance A Minimum For Browns

2 days ago

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Browns Defensive Line Earns Intriguing Rank

2 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Could Trade 1 QB This Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Shares Video Throwing To 1 Legendary Receiver

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb's Return Date Could Determine RB Room Cuts

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Analyst Teases Dawand Jones Will Start Over 1 Veteran OL

3 days ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Former Draft Pick Could Be Left Off 53-Man Roster

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Insider Dispels Age As A Factor For Amari Cooper Extension

4 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Martin Emerson

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Browns' Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gives Honest Answer In Viral Video

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pro Football Talk Shares Curious Browns Pre-Camp Rank

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Should Focus On Re-Signing 1 Defender Before Training Camp

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Photos Emerge Of Proposed Stadium Site

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praised For 1 Offseason Move

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Analyst Identifies Position Browns Should Consider Upgrading

6 days ago

Browns Nation