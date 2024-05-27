Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, May 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Browns Open To Reunite Deshaun Watson With 1 WR

Analyst Believes Browns Open To Reunite Deshaun Watson With 1 WR

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

 

The Clemson Tigers were stacked with NFL talent during their run of six consecutive playoff appearances from 2015 until 2020.

An incredible 31 players were drafted during that time, including current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While at Clemson, Watson played with five wide receivers that would be drafted by NFL franchises from 2015 until 2017, showing the quarterback had plenty of talent at his disposal.

The Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot sparked rumors on Memorial Day weekend that the Browns could be open to reuniting Watson with a current wide receiver from those playing days.

In Sunday’s article, Cabot wrote that the Browns would consider adding current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow should Watson request the move.

Renfrow has succeeded in the NFL, finishing the 2021 season with a Pro Bowl appearance after catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

In his career, Renfrow has played in 73 games since joining the NFL, amassing 269 receptions and 2,884 receiving yards over that span.

Watson was electric with Renfrow during the 2016 college season, most notably connecting with the wideout for the game-winning touchdown against Alabama in the national championship contest to give Clemson its second title.

Cabot’s article did buttress the rumor with a note that Cleveland is happy with its current wide receiver roster.

The Browns have 12 wide receivers on their 90-man roster, including presumed starters like Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore.

During OTAs this weekend, Watson worked with Jeudy as well as recent draft picks such as Cedric Tillman, Michael Woods II, and Jamari Thrash.

NEXT:  Nathaniel Watson Reveals Playing Through Injury In 2 Impressive Games
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Nathaniel Bookie Watson #LB29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nathaniel Watson Reveals Playing Through Injury In 2 Impressive Games

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman

Analyst Names 3 WRs Who Shined During OTA Workouts

16 hours ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Browns Rank Among AFC's Oldest Teams Heading Into 2024

23 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

PFF Ranks All 8 NFL Divisions After Offseason Moves

24 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 13: (L-R) Head coach Frank Reich and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley of the Carolina Panthers look on during Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp at Bank of America Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Duce Staley Explains His Fiery Approach To Coaching

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

33rd Team Reveals Jameis Winston's 2024 Contract Incentives

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Asks Burning Question Browns Fans Have About Ken Dorsey's Role

2 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have 3 Veterans Rank In Top 30 Players Over 30

2 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Believes 1 Player's Absence From OTAs Benefits WR Group

2 days ago

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings smiles before the start of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Colts defeated the Vikings 12-10.

Browns Should Target 1 Free Agent RB

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Defender Shares Two-Word Response To Wild Stat

3 days ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Bold Statement About 2024

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Browns Rank Second In NFL In 1 Intriguing Category

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Reveals What A Successful Season Would Be For Browns

4 days ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Has High Praise For 1 New Teammate

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Makes Bold Statement About Goals For This Season

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed During OTAs

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Dustin Hopkins' Status At OTAs

4 days ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns WR

4 days ago

Free-Agent LB Devin Bush

Devin Bush Praises Jim Schwartz As Reason He Signed With Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Martin Emerson Identifies 1 Area Browns Defense Must Improve

5 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Shares Thoughts On New OL Coach Transition

5 days ago

Browns Nation