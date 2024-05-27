Analyst Believes Browns Open To Reunite Deshaun Watson With 1 WR

The Clemson Tigers were stacked with NFL talent during their run of six consecutive playoff appearances from 2015 until 2020.

An incredible 31 players were drafted during that time, including current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While at Clemson, Watson played with five wide receivers that would be drafted by NFL franchises from 2015 until 2017, showing the quarterback had plenty of talent at his disposal.

The Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot sparked rumors on Memorial Day weekend that the Browns could be open to reuniting Watson with a current wide receiver from those playing days.

In Sunday’s article, Cabot wrote that the Browns would consider adding current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow should Watson request the move.

Renfrow has succeeded in the NFL, finishing the 2021 season with a Pro Bowl appearance after catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

In his career, Renfrow has played in 73 games since joining the NFL, amassing 269 receptions and 2,884 receiving yards over that span.

Watson was electric with Renfrow during the 2016 college season, most notably connecting with the wideout for the game-winning touchdown against Alabama in the national championship contest to give Clemson its second title.

Cabot’s article did buttress the rumor with a note that Cleveland is happy with its current wide receiver roster.

The Browns have 12 wide receivers on their 90-man roster, including presumed starters like Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore.

During OTAs this weekend, Watson worked with Jeudy as well as recent draft picks such as Cedric Tillman, Michael Woods II, and Jamari Thrash.

NEXT:

Nathaniel Watson Reveals Playing Through Injury In 2 Impressive Games