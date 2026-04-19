Analyst Projects Browns To Take First-Round QB

The Cleveland Browns finished 2025 with only five wins, and fans of the franchise agree that the offense for 2026 needs serious help. Last season, Cleveland initially had five quarterbacks on the roster, although Deshaun Watson did not play the entire year. Two rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, saw playing time in 2025, yet didn’t exactly set the world on fire.

Although Watson should finally step under center for the first time since 2024, the level of trust in him is extremely low, leading a few media members to think QB should be the Browns’ priority on Day 1. Recently, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco shared his first-round mock draft and included Cleveland selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at number 24.

Cleveland actually has two first-round selections, and Prisco has the franchise taking Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling with the 6th pick. Since the offensive line was gutted this offseason, the Freeling selection is sound, but there will be skeptics about the Simpson pick.

First, many fans, media, and coaches around the league feel the Browns need to give Sanders (son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders) a chance to be the full-time starter. Last season, Sanders was expected to be a first-round choice before he unexpectedly fell to Cleveland in the fifth round. Despite a 3-4 record as a starter, 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, Sanders was a Pro Bowl selection.

Second, analysts are divided on their assessment of Simpson getting selected on Day 1. From 2022 through 2024, he played sparingly behind starter Jalen Milroe. Simpson finally got his chance when Milroe was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 Draft.

In 15 starts, he led the SEC with 305 completions in 473 attempts, completed 64.5% of his passes, and connected for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Simpson also had two touchdowns rushing. After the season, he was chosen as a second-team All-SEC member.

At the conclusion of the NFL Combine this past winter, scouts rated Simpson with a 6.30 grade, meaning he will eventually be a plus starter. The 6’1″, 211-pound QB had a fantastic final season with the Crimson Tide (he left a year early) and made the most of his opportunity. However, as NFL fans know all too well, QBs with just one year of solid college play don’t always perform up to NFL standards. Given its recent history at the position, that’s something the Browns can’t risk.

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