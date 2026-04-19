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Analyst Believes Browns Are ‘Leaning Towards’ 2 Players At No. 6

Ben Donahue
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Analyst Believes Browns Are ‘Leaning Towards’ 2 Players At No. 6
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than a week away, the wheels are in motion for all 32 teams as the event creeps closer. Cleveland Browns fans will be watching closely to see how the team will improve on its 5-12 finish in 2025. There is no doubt that the offensive side of the ball needs serious help, and Cleveland’s 6th overall pick should be used for that purpose.

Recently, analyst Dane Brugler spoke on the Underdog Football Show, NFL Draft special, and talked about the Browns’ needs in the first round. In his initial assessment, Brugler said that he thinks the Browns would love to move back in. However, if the team stays put, the analyst likes either Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate or Utah tackle Spencer Fano.

“I don’t feel confident about which way they’re leaning at 6,” said Brugler. “I think Tate or Fano. Either one of those two guys, I think are the leaders in the clubhouse at this point.”

Not only do the Browns have the 6th pick, but the franchise also holds the 24th overall selection. Both receiver and offensive line are the primary positions of need for the team. As it stands now, Cleveland has Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman as the starting pass catchers. This past offseason also saw the Browns overhaul their offensive line.

Both positions could be addressed on Day 1 for Cleveland, but which position is more crucial has been an ongoing debate. Fano played right and left tackle for the Utes between 2023 and 2025, though he started at right tackle the past two years. During awards season in 2025, he received a bevy of awards, including first-team All-American, Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, and won the Outland Trophy as the country’s top interior lineman.

Tate was a consistent starter for the Buckeyes between 2023 and 2025 and collected 121 receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns during that time (including nine scores last season). Not only was he a first-team All-American on the field, but Tate also received first-team Academic All-American honors in 2025.

Both players would be a boost for the Browns as they look to improve on a disappointing 2025. Tate, however, is projected by most scouts as a rookie starter. Meanwhile, Fano exited February’s NFL Combine projected by scouts as a good starter within two years.

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Ben Donahue
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Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

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