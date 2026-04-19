Insider Names One WR Browns Can’t Go Wrong Drafting

Despite all the great players who have been first-round draft picks in NFL history, there have been a healthy number of busts as well. Scouts, personnel directors, and general managers stake their reputations on young men in their early 20s making good on their lofty assessments. That’s why every year, there are players who are deemed a “safe” pick, basically someone who every GM believes will succeed as a pro.

For the Cleveland Browns, one insider says the safe pick is Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate. Recently, Jeremy Fowler was on ESPN to talk about the NFL Draft.

“Teams I’ve talked to believe that Carnell Tate is the safest wide receiver prospect. He’s got the pedigree, he’s got the route polish, he’s not a burner, but he’s fast enough. There’s too many teams early in that top-10 that need a receiver, he’s pretty confident about that 4-7 range,” Fowler said.

Five days out from the draft… Forecasting what Day 1 could look like for receivers Carnell Tate/Jordyn Tyson and QB Ty Simpson @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/nhCjAExLrb — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 18, 2026

Cleveland has two picks in the first round, number 6 and 24, and Fowler mentioned the Browns as one of the teams that have a big need at the position. That’s an understatement. Following the organization’s 5-12 season in 2025, it became clear that an overhaul of the offense was in order.

If the Browns were to play a game now, veterans Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman would be the only notable starters. None of the other names on the roster are memorable. Although Fowler deemed Tate as a safe pick, that’s still not a sure thing. Even safe bets aren’t always reliable.

Most insiders, like Fowler, however, feel that Tate can do no wrong. As a freshman in 2023, he played in 13 games, caught 18 passes and scored a touchdown. A year later, Tate hauled in 52 passes for 733 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2025, the receiver grabbed 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns while the Buckeyes went 12-2 and lost in the CFP quarterfinal to the Miami Hurricanes. During awards season before the Cotton Bowl, Tate was honored as a first-team All-American and also received first-team Academic All-American accolades. Furthermore, he received two scholar-athlete awards at OSU, two more such awards from the Big Ten, and was selected as the conference’s Distinguished Scholar Athlete.

Not only is Tate reliable and consistent on the field, but he’s also intelligent enough to stay out of trouble off the field and be a leader. There are zero guarantees in life and especially not on the football field. But, should the Browns make the safe pick with Tate.

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