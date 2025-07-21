Analyst Believes Browns’ QB Battle Isn’t What It Seems

The Cleveland Browns have been looking for their franchise quarterback for decades.

No team in the NFL has struggled more than they have in that regard, and they haven’t had any sort of consistency at the position.

With that in mind, they added four quarterbacks to the mix this offseason.

However, analyst Daryl Ruiter says things aren’t any different.

“I don’t believe it’s a four-man quarterback competition. I don’t see a long-term solution here. I feel like it’s a four-man quarterback competition for the band-aid. We’re not competing for the franchise guy here. It’s just to get through the 17-game schedule or get through the first six games. I’m not excited about it. I don’t think that it’s going to be what everyone is expecting it to be,” Ruiter said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Joe Flacco isn’t a long-term solution, as he might not even play beyond this season.

Kenny Pickett was a controversial prospect when he entered the NFL and has done little to help his case.

Dillon Gabriel is short, left-handed, and is projected to be an NFL backup.

Last but not least, Shedeur Sanders isn’t overly athletic nor does he have a big arm, and while he may have the highest upside, he was the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As things stand, it seems like the Browns’ quarterback of the future might not be in the league right now.

Fortunately, they have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is expected to be stacked at quarterback.

So, barring a shocking turn of events, whoever gets the nod this season will likely be nothing more than a stopgap.

