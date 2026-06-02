Analyst Believes Browns Should Consider Trading Another Star

The Cleveland Browns set their standard for what it would take to trade away Myles Garrett and did not make a deal until they were satisfied. It was a franchise-altering move that sent a significant message about the upcoming campaign.

Now, without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who just set the NFL record for sacks in a season, the Browns’ prospects for 2026 are not as bright as they would have been with Garrett still on the team. However, if the plan is to create a better future in 2027 and beyond, the trade arguably was the right move.

If building for the years ahead is the goal, the Browns may have to consider parting with other veterans now for a potential benefit later. That’s especially true if they can get high value in return.

That is why analyst Ken Carman said he believes the Browns should consider trading another star and explore the market for cornerback Denzel Ward.

“Could I get a second-rounder for Denzel Ward? No offense to Denzel, he’s a great player. You cannot guarantee that he’s going to be available to trade at the deadline. I think you gotta look at everything right now. After you trade away Myles, I think it’s all up for grabs. To me, Myles Garrett being traded is an admission that we ain’t going anywhere this year. If Myles Garrett deserves to play in the playoffs, does Denzel Ward not deserve to play in the playoffs?” Carman said.

"Could we get a 2nd rounder for Denzel ward? To me, Myles Garrett being traded is an admission we ain't going anywhere this year. If Myles Garrett deserves to play in the playoffs doesn't Denzel Ward?" 🚨@KenCarman says the Browns should explore trading Denzel Ward pic.twitter.com/UEkUFNqWTy — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 2, 2026

Carman and co-host Anthony Lima wondered if the Browns could actually get a first-round pick for Ward, though his age (29) and injury history would likely prevent that. However, he does play a premier position and has made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons, so he could be intriguing to a Super Bowl contender, either now or before this season’s trade deadline. Ward is not going to draw the four-pick return, including a first-rounder, the Kansas City Chiefs received from the Rams in exchange for 25-year-old All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie this offseason, but he definitely has some value.

Parting with Ward wouldn’t be as significant as losing Garrett, but it would be close. Ward has been a fixture on the Browns’ defense for almost as long as Garrett has, and the Ohio native has expressed how much it means to him to play in his home state.

Without a potential replacement for Ward on hand, a trade would be another setback for the Browns’ defense this season, but after trading Garrett, it could be time to evaluate all of the older players on that side of the ball.

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Details Emerge About Build-Up Of Browns, Rams Negotiations