The Myles Garrett Trade Just Changed The Browns QB Conversation Completely

The trade of Myles Garrett leaves a huge void on the Cleveland Browns’ defense, even with Jared Verse coming on board. However, the blockbuster deal could have even greater ramifications for the Browns on offense this season.

Sending Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams is being perceived as a clear signal that the Browns are content with building for the future rather than trying to make the playoffs in the present. If so, that arguably should alter their approach to the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

According to analyst Garrett Bush, the Garrett trade just changed the Browns’ QB conversation completely, and it should be Sanders’ job from here on out, because playing Watson does nothing for the future of the franchise.

“In no universe where playing Deshaun Watson at this point makes sense. None. You play Shedeur Sanders. Both sides should be happy. If he’s good, and he plays himself into a franchise quarterback, you got extra picks to work with. If he’s bad, and if you lose enough games, then you can go get you another quarterback. It makes no sense with a quarterback competition once Myles Garrett is gone,” Bush said.

“In no universe where playing Deshaun Watson at this point makes sense. You play Shedeur Sanders. Both sides should be happy.” 👀🏈 – @Gbush91 G Bush says with the trade of Myles Garrett, the #Browns need to pivot 😳 His answer? Shedeur Sanders should be the starting QB 🔥… pic.twitter.com/514vtkIItK — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 2, 2026

It was widely thought that the Browns wanted to win now and perhaps contend for a playoff berth, so Watson, based on his experience, history, and fit within Todd Monken’s offense, would be their starting quarterback. However, if the organization was fully committed to that approach, it would not have traded Garrett, whose departure makes the team worse, not better, at least in the short term.

Cleveland reportedly had no intention to trade Garrett, but Los Angeles persisted in the negotiations. Once the Rams agreed to include Verse, a 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was willing to make the deal, which includes a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, a second-round pick in 2028, and a third-round pick in 2029.

With Watson able to become a free agent after this season, and the Browns able to get out from the most restrictive burdens of his salary cap charges, it is unlikely that the 30-year-old has a future with the team beyond this season. So, the thinking goes, they might as well see what they have in Sanders, either finding out they actually have a future franchise quarterback already on hand or that they need to get one from next year’s touted draft class.

With mandatory minicamp coming up next week, it will be interesting to see how much has changed with Garrett no longer part of the equation.

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