Peter Schrager Reveals Why Browns Traded Myles Garrett

If everything goes according to plan for the Cleveland Browns, maybe someday over the next half-decade, Jared Verse will threaten the NFL single-season record for sacks that is still held by Myles Garrett. Hopefully, it will happen with the Browns on the way to the playoffs as a legitimate contender to win the Super Bowl.

Granted, those are among the wildest of wildest dreams, but after making a blockbuster trade to part with Garrett, the Browns might as well set their sights as high as they can. If they are ever going to reach them, Verse will have to be something close to that kind of player.

ESPN insider Peter Schrager recently revealed why the Browns traded Garrett, saying it was because they were getting Verse in return.

“Because Jared Verse is that good. And Jared Verse is that future of a player. They weren’t going to do this trade for just picks. They wanted and they sought Jared Verse out,” Schrager said.

.@PSchrags shares his thoughts on the Browns receiving Jared Verse in the Myles Garrett trade 🏈 pic.twitter.com/furWrKNPBj — First Take (@FirstTake) June 2, 2026

As Schrager points out, Verse’s timeline may better align with the Browns’ potential turnaround than Garrett’s does, as the 10-year veteran is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. At 25, Verse is almost five full years younger than Garrett, and if it takes the Browns two or three years to become a postseason threat, Verse would be just entering his prime, while Garrett might be on the verge of retirement.

This is not as outrageous a comparison as it first might seem. Despite having just 12.0 sacks in his two years, a mark Garrett has exceeded in each of the past five seasons, Verse has pass-rushing pressure stats that compare favorably to the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, as well as to Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers.

In 2025, Verse had 7.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl for a second time. In two seasons, the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has 124 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 45 quarterback hits, and five forced fumbles.

He may have a long way to go to match Garrett’s well-deserved reputation as one of the best players of his generation, but Verse has plenty of time to prove that he is one of the best of his.

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Insider Reveals Hidden Reason For Myles Garrett Trade