Insider Shuts Down Trade Rumors About Denzel Ward

Once a sports franchise makes a big trade, it could serve as a signal that even more are on the way. That’s true if a team decides it’s all-in and is trying to win a championship right now, as well as if a rebuild is in order and good players have to be sent away with hopes of a brighter future.

After trading Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns could be moving squarely into the latter scenario. Interestingly, they sent the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to the Los Angeles Rams, who are undoubtedly acting to make the Super Bowl this season.

So, if the Browns are indeed ready to accept the departure of high-profile veterans with the intention of creating upside in the years to come, another defensive Pro Bowler could be on the move. Speculation is growing around Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward, who may no longer fit the Browns’ long-term plans.

However, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is shutting down trade rumors about Ward, saying a potential contract extension could be the more likely scenario.

“It doesn’t seem like that’s the plan, but certainly, something’s gotta happen with Denzel Ward. Contract extension would certainly be a possibility. I don’t think you want to go in with a bare cabinet here. Denzel Ward is certainly tradeable, but it doesn’t seem like it’s a complete ‘We’re gonna trade every veteran asset that we have.’ I don’t think that’s a priority for the Browns, but there’s not many players in the NFL who cannot be traded. Denzel Ward is certainly not untouchable, but I don’t get the sense that they’re urgently just trying to shuttle him off,” Pelissero said.

"Denzel Ward is certainly tradeable but it doesn't seem like it's a complete trade every veteran asset we have. I don't think it's a priority for the Browns but there's not many players in the NFL who cannot be traded." 📞@TomPelissero says trading Denzel Ward is not a priority… pic.twitter.com/lofcBQDRbq — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 2, 2026

This offseason, Ward was considered to be a potential release candidate based on salary cap concerns. Instead, the Browns restructured his deal to provide some modest relief. The 29-year-old is signed through the 2027 season, so the Browns could create even more financial flexibility with an extension.

Unlike the firestorm Garrett created by not participating in voluntary workouts this spring, Ward was also absent from those sessions under new head coach Todd Monken and first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg. Ward made it clear he wanted former coordinator Jim Schwartz to stay with the team, but it does not seem to be an issue for him compared to Garrett’s behavior.

It’s a difficult balancing act for the Browns, who do not want to give up on the 2026 season before it even starts. They do not have a viable replacement for Ward on the roster, so their defense would take another significant hit if he were to leave.

Yet, it may be the best thing for Cleveland’s blueprint beyond this season, so it cannot be completely ruled out.

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Analyst Believes Browns Should Consider Trading Another Star