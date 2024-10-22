Analyst Believes Browns Should Ask Myles Garrett About Trade Offers

With Cleveland possessing a 1-6 record and their starting quarterback lost for the season, the Browns have little reason to believe this team could become the second-ever franchise to start the year with this record and make the postseason.

The Browns would need a lot of help and a long win streak to resurrect this season, leading most analysts to turn the page on the 2024 NFL campaign.

With the team now a seller at the NFL trade deadline – a date that’s approaching very soon – multiple teams will be inquiring with the Browns about the availability of their best athletes.

Analyst Ken Carman believes if defensive end Myles Garrett comes up in those conversations, the franchise owes it to their star player to clue him in about the discussions.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” this morning, the radio host laid out how he would approach the topic with Garrett as this season’s hopes of a repeat playoff appearance are approaching zero.

“I would pull Myles in, I would ask him if this is something he’s amenable to, and if he wasn’t, we don’t do it,” Carman said, adding, “You (Garrett) want to finish your career with the Browns, you go right on ahead.”

"If Myles wants to stay a Cleveland Brown forever, I would love for him to be a Cleveland Brown forever. I would try to do right by the player because he means that much to the fan" @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony debate the #Browns potential approach with Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/fOIBTVv2Sn — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 22, 2024

The analyst explained that Garrett is one of the few players who would merit such an effort because of how much he’s meant to the franchise.

Carman added that Garrett means a lot to the city as well.

Garrett is a part owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Carman noted to explain the defensive end’s commitment to the city.

