Analyst Believes Browns Star Will Ponder His Future With Team

Recent speculation has swirled around the Cleveland Browns’ defensive powerhouse Myles Garrett, with rumors suggesting he might be available for trade this offseason.

Following a disappointing 3-14 season, talk of a rebuild, particularly at quarterback, continues to persist.

However, sources indicate that a Garrett trade before the 2025 season remains unlikely.

While teams may inquire and the Browns might listen to offers, Garrett’s December outburst likely stemmed from a combination of frustration and potential contract negotiations.

The conversation took an interesting turn when analyst Matt Fontana drew parallels between Garrett’s situation and another NFL star’s career trajectory.

Watching the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley shine in the NFC Championship, Fontana shared his thoughts on X:

“Gotta wonder how Myles Garrett feels watching Saquon. Be hard to say stay, even with all the money.”

Barkley’s transformation with the Eagles has been remarkable.

After an uncertain stretch with the New York Giants, he’s found new life in Philadelphia, highlighted by his stunning 60-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the championship game.

This success story raises intriguing questions about Garrett’s future.

Could Garrett follow a similar path? If the Browns’ offseason strategy doesn’t align with his championship goals, a trade request might surface.

However, the right roster moves could convince him to stay with the team he’s helped build.

While Garrett hasn’t shied away from expressing his concerns about a potential rebuild, recent comments suggest he remains committed to Cleveland’s turnaround.

Despite the frustrations of a challenging season and the natural appeal of exploring other opportunities, Garrett’s latest statements indicate he hasn’t given up on the Browns just yet.

