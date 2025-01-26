Insider Notes The Last Time Browns Appeared In An AFC Championship Game

The Cleveland Browns are on the outside looking in when it comes to the 2025 NFL Playoffs, as they finished the season 3-14.

Cleveland’s woes were well-documented throughout the 2024 NFL season, from the historically bad start on offense to Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles tear.

The only positive thing the Browns can take away from the season is they now own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland can either address its quarterback issue or simply take the best player available, but either way, it should be able to immediately add an impact player.

Meanwhile, the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will take place on Sunday, and the Browns will watch at home, like the rest of the country.

With the game scheduled for later, it marks 35 years since the Browns last appeared in the AFC Championship game via Tony Grossi.

“It’s now 35 years since the Browns appeared in an AFC championship game. #100YearsWar” Grossi posted.

Several teams are experiencing an AFC Championship game drought, but the Browns have the longest one, which shows how tortured the fanbase has been.

Cleveland hasn’t had much playoff success in the past few decades, and Buffalo and Kansas City are stark reminders of how far the team is from truly competing.

The Browns organization has largely struggled to build a roster that can actually win a Super Bowl and it could be much longer until they even get back to the AFC Championship game.

